Can Tennessee football beat Alabama with this Vols offense? Hard to imagine | Toppmeyer

I struggle to think how a Tennessee team that passed for 100 yards Saturday is going to upset No. 10 Alabama next week.

Then again, if you’d told me the 17th-ranked Vols would beat Texas A&M 20-13 despite passing for just 100 yards, I wouldn’t have believed that, either.

These are wonky times for Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC), especially, but also for Alabama (6-1, 4-0).

No spread seemed too big for vintage Alabama, but this modern iteration is the cardiac Crimson Tide. The high-wire Tide, white-knuckle Tide, the beat-Arkansas-by-three-points-at-home Tide.

Alabama’s so vexing that Nick Saban couldn’t even relax while his team was kneeling out a win.

And yet, more than a touchdown or two is required to beat Saban, and coach Josh Heupel’s offense made just a single trip across the goal line against the Aggies.

“I haven’t been involved in one like that in a long time,” said Heupel, who usually makes his living with offense.

Not that Heupel was complaining.

“I’m good with it. I like coming out on the (winning) side,” he said.

Nonetheless, I doubt his Vols will come out on the winning side against Alabama unless their quarterback undergoes a metamorphosis.

I wouldn't know what to expect from Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava, but I’ve come to expect mediocrity from veteran quarterback Joe Milton. And mediocre quarterback performances rarely beat Alabama. Milton's stat line in three SEC games this season: 59.1% completion rate, 626 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions.

That won’t be good enough in Tuscaloosa. The previous eight teams to beat Alabama, dating to 2018, averaged 41.3 points in those wins. Tennessee’s 52-49 win last season contributed to that.

A combination of defense and a punt-return touchdown allowed Tennessee to turn back Texas A&M. A quarterback will be needed against Alabama, though. Some pass protection and pass catching, too.

Heupel called Milton’s interception thrown into double coverage “a critical error.” He made a handful of other mistakes that didn't rise to the level of critical, but I’d describe them as plays you’d expect more from a freshman than a sixth-year senior.

If the veteran is making those mistakes, why not hand the reins to the rookie? Here’s one reason: I wouldn’t want a true freshman – even if he if a five-star – making his first career start inside Bryant-Denny Stadium against an opponent that ought to be hellbent on revenge. However, I’d entertain the idea of Iamaleava come November.

I didn’t expect Milton replicate Hendon Hooker, but I did expect him to outperform SEC brethren such as Florida’s Graham Mertz. That’s not happening.

Alabama doesn’t know what it will get from Jalen Milroe, either. Just when I thought Milroe was settling in, he completed just 10 passes in a 24-21 win over Arkansas.

A Milroe vs. Milton matchup will be like watching “Jaws: The Revenge: – the sequel will be an imposter compared to the original.

In this case, the original was a duel of Hendon Hooker vs. Bryce Young in a game for the ages. Neither team has the same kind of offense. Neither team has the same kind of quarterback.

Heupel applauded the toughness, resiliency and relentlessness UT’s defense showed against the Aggies. The Vols’ defensive front “dominated,” he said.

“Just an unbelievable performance by” Tennessee’s defense, Heupel said.

The Vols will require that same kind of tenacity against Alabama. That alone won’t be enough. They’ll need some vintage Heupel offense, too, and nothing we saw Saturday indicates we should expect that.

