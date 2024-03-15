Tennessee football assistants Kesley Pope, Rodney Garner get raises, Willie Martinez just 1 more year

Tennessee football wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope doubled his salary with his new contract.

The third-year assistant coach received a raise to $550,000 annually as one of three Tennessee coaches to receive new contracts. UT released the contracts Friday for Pope, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

Garner also received a raise with his new contract.

Pope ascended from offensive analyst to wide receivers coach after Kodi Burns departed for the same position with the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season.

The Vols have been highly productive at wide receiver in his two seasons, resulting in the raise. His contract runs though Jan. 31, 2026. He was slated to be paid $275,000 in the 2024 season before the raise. He made $250,000 last season after making $225,000 in the first year of his contract. His first contract was set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025.

Pope is entering his third season as wide receivers coach. He coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt in the 2022 season.

Rodney Garner got a raise and extension

Garner received an extension for the second time at UT. It included a raise to set his annual pay at $900,000 for the next two seasons. His contract expires on Jan. 31, 2026.

Garner's base pay has been $290,000 since he was hired. His supplemental pay has increased with each raise and previously included an annual increase. His new deal sets the supplemental pay at $610,000 annually.

His previous contract maxed out with a supplemental income of $495,000.

Willie Martinez had his contract renewed

Martinez was on a one-year contract last season, which expired on Jan. 31. His is still being paid $540,000, the same salary he had last year.

Martinez's contract expires on Jan. 31, 2025.

