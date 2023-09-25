Tennessee football announces uniform combination for South Carolina game

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee announced its uniform combination against South Carolina on Monday. The Vols will wear dark mode uniforms.

Tennessee’s dark mode uniforms consist of a black helmet, black jerseys and black pants.

“Looking forward to this weekend,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Really good opponent that we’re playing. It’s an opportunity for us to open up conference play here at home. I’m excited to see our fans. We need a great environment on Saturday night.

“It’s special that we get an opportunity to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our 1998 national championship team. Coach (Phillip) Fulmer and the entire crew, we’re welcoming those guys back. Excited that they get a chance to be there for this one, as well.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

PHOTOS: Tennessee debuts dark mode helmets in 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire