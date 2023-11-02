Tennessee football announces uniform combination for UConn game

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will host UConn (1-7) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Huskies is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play), Derek Mason (analyst) and Alex Chappell (sideline) will be on the call.

Tennessee enters the contest after winning at Kentucky, 33-27. UConn lost at Boston College, 21-14, in Week 9.

Tennessee announced on Thursday the Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, white pants, white shoes and Summitt Blue accessories against UConn.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire