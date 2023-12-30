Tennessee football announces uniform for Citrus Bowl against Iowa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tennessee football will go with a traditional look for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Iowa on New Year's Day.

The Vols will wear a white helmet with white pants and an orange jersey, UT announced Saturday.

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

What uniforms Tennessee football has worn this season?

Tennessee wore its classic home uniform for its season opener against Virginia at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. That uniform featured a white helmet and white pants with an orange jersey. The Vols also wore the classic uniform against Texas A&M, Georgia and Vanderbilt. They wore it again against UConn, while adding "Summit Blue" accents.

UT wore an all-orange uniform against UTSA.

The Vols unveiled new alternate uniforms against Austin Peay that paid homage to trailblazer and former Vols quarterback Condredge Holloway with the "Artful Dodger" Smokey Grey uniforms. The "Artful Dodger" Smokey Greys were inspired by Holloway's teams in the 1970s, which wore white road uniforms with prominent orange shoulders. These Smokey Greys also have a painted motif of the Smoky Mountains on the helmet, a vintage grey face mask, a thin orange helmet stripe and classic double stripes on the pants. The Smokey Grey series will feature a new uniform each season through at least 2025.

UT wore an all-white look at Florida, Alabama and Kentucky. It wore orange pants with white jerseys and white helmets at Missouri.

Tennessee returned to all-black "dark mode" uniforms for its 41-20 win against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

What alternate uniforms did Tennessee football wear in 2022?

The Vols wore a handful of alternate uniforms during the 2022 season.

Tennessee wore all-black "dark mode" uniforms for its 44-6 win against Kentucky on Oct. 29, 2022. Tennessee had worn black uniforms previously but not with a black helmet. The uniforms have orange numbers and the pants feature two orange stripes.

UT wore "Summitt Blue" uniform accents against UT Martin on Oct. 22, 2022, to honor of the 50th anniversary year of Title IX and the legacy of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, a UT Martin alum. UT wore orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with "Summitt Blue" accessories.

The Vols wore "Smokey Grey" alternates in their 40-13 win at LSU on Oct. 8, 2022. They had not worn the Smokey Grey uniforms since a 41-0 loss to Georgia in 2017.

