Tennessee football announces inactive players, updates Cooper Mays status vs UTSA

Center Cooper Mays is available to play for No. 20 Tennessee football against UT San Antonio, but whether he plays will be a coach's decision.

Mays, a preseason All-SEC selection, went through warm-ups, snapping to backup quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Mays has missed the past three games after undergoing a medical procedure on Aug. 9. Last week, he returned to practice. Tennessee has not disclosed the nature of his injury.

Safety Christian Charles, linebacker Keenan Pili, defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and safety Will Brooks will not play, a UT spokesperson confirmed.

The Vols play UTSA at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) before a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris will not play due to turf toe, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Backup Eddie Lee Marburger will get his second straight start after passing for 239 yards and three TDs in a loss to Army last week.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football announces inactive players vs UTSA