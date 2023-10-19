Should Tennessee football and Alabama play every year in new SEC? Josh Heupel sounds off

Josh Heupel talked with former Tennessee football players and donors before he was introduced as the Vols coach in January 2021 and knew then how important the UT series with Alabama is.

The third-year Tennessee coach hopes it continues beyond 2024 as the SEC mulls scheduling options.

“I think this is a great rivalry," he said. "It is important to our fan base. I am sure it is important to their fan base. It is one that is special. It is a unique game and a unique setting. Obviously, I think the league, with everyone that is coming in, there are a lot of factors that go into how they schedule. But I certainly hope so.”

The No. 15 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) face No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Vols are scheduled to host Alabama in Knoxville in 2024, but the future of the Third Saturday in October series beyond that hinges upon how the SEC approaches scheduling.

What is the future of SEC football scheduling with expansion

It could adopt an eight-game conference schedule with seven rotating games and one permanent opponent in a structure with no divisions. The Vols likely would be paired with Vanderbilt, while Alabama would be paired with Auburn.

If the SEC opted for a nine-game schedule with six rotating opponents and three permanent rivals, UT and Alabama could continue as one of the three established annual games.

The SEC is adding Oklahoma and Texas for the 2024 season, then will revisit its scheduling choices. The university presidents voted in favor of preserving the eight-game schedule during the SEC spring meetings, and will revisit the scheduling model in 2025. They will have to take into account the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, which begins in the 2024 season.

Why Josh Heupel wants to see Tennessee vs. Alabama continue

On Thursday, Heupel referenced the conversations he had before he was announced as the UT coach, emphasizing his awareness of its significance.

“I just think the fan base, this is one that is circled," he said. "This is a game that matters to everybody in this fan base. It matters to us, too. It has always had huge implications in your race to get to Atlanta, too (for the SEC championship game). This is a huge football game for us."

Heupel is 1-1 against Alabama, losing in Tuscaloosa in his first season in 2021 before winning in Knoxville.

Tennessee and Alabama series dates to 1901

Tennessee and Alabama first played in 1901. The game ended in a 6-6 tie that was halted and never finished after angry Alabama fans stormed the field in Birmingham to protest officiating. The teams played 11 times between 1901 and 1914, then began playing annually in 1928, the lone exception being 1943, during World War II, when UT did not field a team.

Alabama holds a 58–39–7 edge in the series and won 15 straight prior to Tennessee's 52-49 win on a 40-yard Chase McGrath field in goal in October 2022.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Alabama football future schedule. Josh Heupel weighs in