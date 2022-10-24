Tennessee football against Georgia gets kickoff time, TV details

No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.

It will be televised nationally on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

The Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) have lost 10 of the last 12 games against the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0), including five straight. But this game will be like none in recent years because it could carry implications in the SEC title race and College Football Playoffs.

