Tennessee football adds junior college defensive lineman Jamal Wallace in 2024 class

Tennessee football landed junior college defensive lineman Jamal Wallace, who committed to the Vols as they head toward the early signing period.

Wallace is a 6-foot-2, 302-pounder from Kansas City, Missouri. He played the past two seasons at Sierra College in Rocklin, California, and he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Wallace, a three-star prospect, chose Tennessee over Houston and Utah State. He also took visits to South Florida and North Texas. He is ranked the No. 38 junior college prospect nationally by 247Sports Composite and the No. 10 defensive lineman in that group.

In 2023, Wallace had 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery at Sierra College.

He can sign with Tennessee on Wednesday, when the early signing period begins.

