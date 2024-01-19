Tennessee football 5-star recruit George MacIntyre to announce commitment Monday

Brentwood Academy five-star quarterback George MacIntyre is expected to announce his college commitment Monday, according to a post on X , formerly known as Twitter.

MacIntyre is the nation's No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 player overall from the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 1 junior in Tennessee. He holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame.

MacIntyre was 285-of-423 passing for 3,229 yards, 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and three rushing TDs for the Eagles last season.

He was selected to compete for the Tennessee Titans in the Nike Next Ones elite camp in Las Vegas next month. The nation’s top high school players will compete against each other as each NFL market was allowed to pick a player to represent them.

