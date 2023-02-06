Tennessee football: 2023 way-too-early game-by-game predictions
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule features contests versus Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.
Ahead of spring practices, Vols Wire provides way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the 2023 season. A final record prediction will be released ahead of fall training camp.
Vols Wire projected a 7-5 regular-season in 2021 and a 10-2 regular-season record in 2022 for Tennessee under Heupel.
Below is a way-too-early game-by-game projection for Tennessee in 2023.
Sept. 2: Virginia
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
Tennessee leads series, 3-1
Projection: W
Sept. 9: Austin Peay
Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee leads series, 1-0
Projection: W
Sept. 16: Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida
Florida leads series, 31-21
Projection: W
Sept. 23: UTSA
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
First meeting
Projection: W
Sept. 30: South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee leads series, 28-11-2
Projection: W
Oct. 7: Open date
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Oct. 14: Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
Series tied, 2-2
Projection: W
Oct. 21: Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama leads series, 58-39-7
Projection: L
Oct. 28: Kentucky
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kroger Field — Lexington, Kentucky
Tennessee leads series, 83-26-9
Projection: W
Nov. 4: UConn
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
First meeting
Projection: W
Nov. 11: Missouri
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Memorial Stadium — Columbia, Missouri
Tennessee leads series, 6-5
Projection: W
Nov. 18: Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
Georgia leads series, 27-23-2
Projection: L
Nov. 25: Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee leads series, 79-32-5
Projection: W
Dec. 2: SEC championship game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
College Football Playoff
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Semifinals: Jan. 1 — Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl
College Football Playoff national championship game: Jan. 8 — NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas