Tennessee football: 2023 way-too-early game-by-game predictions

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s home schedule features contests versus Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

Ahead of spring practices, Vols Wire provides way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the 2023 season. A final record prediction will be released ahead of fall training camp.

Vols Wire projected a 7-5 regular-season in 2021 and a 10-2 regular-season record in 2022 for Tennessee under Heupel.

Below is a way-too-early game-by-game projection for Tennessee in 2023.

Sept. 2: Virginia

Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee leads series, 3-1

Projection: W

Sept. 9: Austin Peay

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee leads series, 1-0

Projection: W

Sept. 16: Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida

Florida leads series, 31-21

Projection: W

Sept. 23: UTSA

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

First meeting

Projection: W

Sept. 30: South Carolina

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee leads series, 28-11-2

Projection: W

Oct. 7: Open date

Oct. 14: Texas A&M

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

Series tied, 2-2

Projection: W

Oct. 21: Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama leads series, 58-39-7

Projection: L

Oct. 28: Kentucky

Kroger Field — Lexington, Kentucky

Tennessee leads series, 83-26-9

Projection: W

Nov. 4: UConn

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

First meeting

Projection: W

Nov. 11: Missouri

Memorial Stadium — Columbia, Missouri

Tennessee leads series, 6-5

Projection: W

Nov. 18: Georgia

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

Georgia leads series, 27-23-2

Projection: L

Nov. 25: Vanderbilt

Neyland Stadium — Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee leads series, 79-32-5

Projection: W

Dec. 2: SEC championship game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

College Football Playoff

Semifinals: Jan. 1 — Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl

College Football Playoff national championship game: Jan. 8 — NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

