Tennessee-Florida: Vols announce uniform combination
Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will kick off Southeastern Conference play Saturday at No. 12 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC).
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the divisional matchup.
Tennessee announced its uniform combination for the contest on Thursday.
The Vols will wear white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants against the Gators.
Play in our FREE Week 4 Volunteers-Gators Challenge
Tennessee releases depth chart for Florida game
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt