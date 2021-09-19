Tennessee-Florida game week kicks off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, Saturday in Week 3.

The Vols will open Southeastern Conference play at Florida in Week 4. Kickoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Florida holds a 30-20 record over the Vols all time. The series kicked off in 1916.

Florida enters the 2021 contest with a four-game winning streak over Tennessee.

Tennessee-Florida series

  • Games: 50

  • All-time series: Florida leads, 30–20

  • Largest victory: Tennessee 45, Florida 3 (1990)

  • Longest winning streak: Florida, 11 (2005–15)

  • Current winning streak: Florida, 4 (2017–20)

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

Recommended Stories