Tennessee-Florida: Game balls
No. 12 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) defeated Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 38-14, Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Following Tennessee’s contest against the Gators, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense: Hendon Hooker
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
13-of-23, 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 23 rushing yards
Defense: Trevon Flowers
Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
15 tackles, one quarterback hit
Special teams: Paxton Brooks
Tennessee punter/placekicker Paxton Brooks (37) during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Six punts, 259 yards, 43.2 average yards per punt, 61 long, one punt inside the 20, one punt 50-plus yards