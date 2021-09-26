Tennessee-Florida: Game balls

No. 12 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) defeated Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 38-14, Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Following Tennessee’s contest against the Gators, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

13-of-23, 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 23 rushing yards

Defense: Trevon Flowers

Sep 25, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs with the ball as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

15 tackles, one quarterback hit

Special teams: Paxton Brooks

Tennessee punter/placekicker Paxton Brooks (37) during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel