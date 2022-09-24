Tennessee-Florida football game day betting odds

WFTX - Fort Myers Scripps

Ian is still being affected by some north-northeasterly shear which is keeping it a bit disorganized. Wind speeds are currently up to 45 mph. The Caribbean Islands are expected to feel the impacts of the storm over the next 24 to 48 hours. After that time, Ian is forecast to turn north-northwestward over Western Cuba and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The track models are in general agreement that Ian will eventually curve back toward the state of Florida, however, there is a large amount of cross-track spread at 72 hours and beyond. Ian is still expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches our state. Models have continued to shift westward which is good news for our area. Regardless, Southwest Florida remains in the cone meaning we could still see impacts from this storm despite the slow shift westward. There is no need to panic, but now is the time to make sure your hurricane plan and supplies are in order.