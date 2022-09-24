Tennessee-Florida football game day betting odds
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Ahead of the Tennessee-Florida game, Vols Wire looks at game day betting odds.
BetMGM game lines
Spread favorite: Tennessee (-10.5)
Moneyline: Tennessee (-350), Florida (+260)
Total: 63.5 Points
Score predictions
Depth charts
How to watch
Game day: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Game time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Stadium: Neyland Stadium
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)