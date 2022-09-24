Tennessee-Florida first half highlights

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is hosting No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee leads the Gators, 17-14, at halftime.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

A look at highlights from Tony Vitello’s appearance on ESPN “College GameDay”

Following the first half, Vols Wire looks game highlights after two quarters. Tennessee-Florida first half highlights are listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories