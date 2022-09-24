No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is hosting No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee leads the Gators, 17-14, at halftime.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following the first half, Vols Wire looks game highlights after two quarters. Tennessee-Florida first half highlights are listed below.

All checkered out. pic.twitter.com/1wc7Bry7PW — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) September 24, 2022

4TH DOWN STOP 🛑 pic.twitter.com/sOnFImjV4f — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2022

AstroDobbs in the building! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/y7iUO1e0hH — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2022

TOUCHDOWN @_KeonZ 🤧 Florida 7 Tennessee 3 | 12:41 2Q pic.twitter.com/Qc8ZXs2R0n — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 24, 2022

Hendon Hooker and @Vol_Football couldn't have asked for a better answer following Florida's touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Z6F6cdByKr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2022

THERE GOES THAT MAN. 🫡 TD @GVOaant! Florida 14 Tennessee 10 | 8:28 2Q pic.twitter.com/Sh6VOyLO4s — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 24, 2022

Anthony Richardson and @GatorsFB made this one look easy. pic.twitter.com/tJzUZcSXkx — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) September 24, 2022

FULL EXTENSION Incredible catch from @Wlmel10 for a 43-yard gain! pic.twitter.com/ObnnqUJ4BL — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2022

OH, THE FULL EXTENSION CATCH! pic.twitter.com/84txB59fFD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2022

TD BRU! Vols back in front pic.twitter.com/XAFzpUuizk — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2022

heck of way to end the half pic.twitter.com/BRuQ4kKuIb — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 24, 2022

