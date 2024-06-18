Tennessee five-star quarterback commit announces decision on Elite 11

Five-star quarterback prospect and Tennessee commit George MacIntyre will not compete in the Elite 11 finals.

“Injury didn’t heal in time and won’t be able to make it, good luck to y’all boys tho,” MacIntyre announced on his Instagram story Monday.

The Vols’ future quarterback has stitches in his dominant side pointer finger, according to Hayes Fawcett at On3.

MacIntyre was one of four five-stars competing in the event, a 20-man roster. He was ranked third highest for all quarterbacks.

The Elite 11 is an annual competition between what is considered the best quarterback prospects across the country. The event is geared toward helping improve prospects as they enter college.

Elite 11 finals will begin on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.

MacIntyre is the Vols’ highest-rated prospect out of 11 commits for the 2025 class.

Roster update: Unfortunately, due to injury, George MacIntyre will not be able to participate in the 2024 Elite 11 Finals. We wish you a speedy & healthy recovery, @GeorgeMacIntyr6! — Elite11 (@Elite11) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire