Tennessee is first SEC school to offer 2025 edge prospect from New Jersey

Tennessee football offered a scholarship to 2025 edge prospect Jayden Loftin.

“Blessed to receive my first SEC offer from Vol football,” Loftin announced.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Loftin is from Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey.

He holds scholarships offers from the Vols, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and West Virginia.

The Vols have four commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Tennessee is also recruiting towards its 2024 class. The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class will take place Dec. 20-22. The Vols currently have 20 commitments in the 2024 class.

