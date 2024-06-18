Update for Tennessee’s first pitch time against Florida State

No. 1 national seed Tennessee is undefeated in College World Series play. The Vols will return to action on Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tennessee will next play Florida State. The Vols defeated Florida State, 12-11, in its opening game on Friday.

First pitch between the Vols and Seminoles was scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT. Inclement weather postponed the contest until 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

The College World Series released the following statement:

Game 10 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. Game 10, an elimination game between Kentucky and Florida, is now scheduled to be played at 10 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, June 19. By moving game 10 to Wednesday, game 11 will now start at 2 p.m. Central time on Wednesday with game 12 starting at 6 p.m. Central time. All three games will air on ESPN. Gates for game 10 will open at 9 a.m. Central. Parking lots surrounding Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the stadium box office will open at 8 a.m. Central time. Game tickets for games 10, 11 and 12 are still valid when those games are played.

