Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring

·1 min read
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.

Steele was fired Tuesday without cause. He was given until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession, according to a copy of his termination letter.

Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach. But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27. Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week, and Tim Banks is his new defensive coordinator.

Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through Jan. 31, 2023, though he is required to try to get a job that would help ease how much Tennessee has to pay him.

