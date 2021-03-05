Tennessee fires Kevin Steele less than 2 months after hiring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has fired Kevin Steele, and the longtime football coach could be paid up to $860,870 in severance for a job he had for seven weeks.

Steele was fired Tuesday without cause. He was given until Friday to turn in any university property still in his possession, according to a copy of his termination letter.

Tennessee hired the former Auburn defensive coordinator Jan. 12 when Jeremy Pruitt remained head coach. But Pruitt was fired Jan. 18, and Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27. Heupel wrapped up his coaching staff earlier this week, and Tim Banks is his new defensive coordinator.

Steele will be paid out in monthly installments through Jan. 31, 2023, though he is required to try to get a job that would help ease how much Tennessee has to pay him.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Clemson’s Tony Elliott opens up about why he turned down the Tennessee job

    What is the Tigers’ offensive coordinator looking for in a head coaching job? He explains

  • Tennessee employed Kevin Steele for 51 days after signing him to a $900K contract

    Steele joined UT as a defensive assistant in January. He officially won't be a part of the Vols' coaching staff going forward.

  • Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

    Two top female aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are reportedly departing his administration as the governor continues to grapple with two growing scandals. Press secretary Caitlin Girouard and interim policy adviser Erin Hammond have both left Cuomo's administration, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Their departures came after senior adviser Gareth Rhodes and first deputy press secretary Will Burns also announced they'd be leaving the Cuomo administration, though the governor's office has said these were previously planned, Bloomberg notes. They also said Hammond had been set to leave for several months to "focus on her family," and Girouard says she accepted another job in January, according to The Hill. But the departures come as Cuomo is facing growing criticism and calls to resign in the wake of three allegations of sexual harassment, including from two former aides. He's also under fire for his handling of data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths, with The New York Times reporting on Thursday that Cuomo aides rewrote a report to take out the number of New York nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. Girouard, Bloomberg points out, had issued the statement last week denying former aide Lindsey Boylan's sexual harassment claims, as well as the statement in December saying there is "simply no truth to these claims." Cuomo earlier this week apologized over the sexual harassment allegations, saying he didn't intend to act "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable" while denying that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." However, Cuomo said he will not resign from office. On Friday, according to CNBC, state lawmakers moved to strip Cuomo of COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Tennessee hires Mike Ekeler to coach outside linebackers, special teams

    New Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has finalized his coaching staff by hiring Mike Ekeler as his outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

  • Raiders select Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in latest Todd McShay mock

    Raiders select Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in latest Todd McShay mock

  • A shocking number of Democrats voted against a $15 minimum wage

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has long been on a crusade to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. After being blocked by the Senate parliamentarian on the question of whether the minimum wage increase could be included in the pandemic relief package working its way through the chamber, Sanders filed it on Friday as an individual item to get all senators on the record. The results were quite surprising. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were already assumed to not support the $15 mark. But opposition among the Democratic Party's conservative wing was much deeper than that. Six more Democrats voted against the measure aside from them, for a total of eight: Jon Tester of Montana, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Angus King of Maine (an independent who caucuses with the Democrats), and finally Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware. All these senators are from purple or red states — except Carper and Coons, where Biden won by 19 percentage points. (Those two are doubly suspicious as both are close to Biden personally and Coons is well-known as his voice in the Senate.) But needing to run for re-election in a hard state is no excuse. A $15 minimum wage is extremely popular — polling between 59 percent and 67 percent approval, depending on the poll — and almost certainly more popular than every one of these senators in their home states. A minimum wage hike has not failed to pass at the state level since 1996. Voting against such a policy is therefore a considerable political risk, though it also no doubt increases the chance these senators will have comfy post-office sinecures in the corporate sector, should they so desire. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • He made Ric Flair famous: Charlotte wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. dies at 76.

    Crockett made Charlotte pro wrestling’s epicenter with the NWA in a studio off South Boulevard.

  • What to Eat After a Workout to Make the Most of Your Session

    Skip the myths, feel good, and recover better.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can 165-pound Tutu Atwell thrive among the big boys?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft, featuring Nos. 85-81.

  • Auburn-Penn State listed as one of most intriguing 2021 non-conference matchups

    Per Athlon Sports, Auburn-Penn State matchups is one of the most intriguing non-conference in 2021. For the first time ever, Auburn travels to State College to play Penn State on September 18. It is the third matchup ever between the two powerhouses with both teams winning a bowl game against each other

  • Les Miles' days as a college football coach are numbered

    Les Miles' alleged actions from his time at LSU have caught up to him, and there’s no path to escape the comeuppance that’s coming.

  • Former LSU football coach Les Miles was banned from contacting female students after 2013 probe

    The investigation, done by an outside law firm on behalf of LSU in 2013, had no allegations that Miles had sexual relationships with the students.

  • Top 10 returning Texas Longhorns on offense according to PFF

    According to Pro Football Focus, here are the top 4 returning players . No. 1 Casey Thompson, Quarterback, PFF Grade: 84.1. No. 2 Roschon Johnson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 78.6. No. 3 Bijan Robinson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 75.1 . No. 4 Jordan Whittington, Wide Receiver, PFF Grade: 74.4

  • Some Cuomo staffers are 'waking up to the fact that we were in a cult' amid sexual-harassment scandal, according to a new report

    One former aide described Cuomo as a "micromanager to the 100th degree" and said he preferred his events cooled to 67 to 71 degrees.

  • Key House Democrat opens the door to circumventing Republicans on multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package

    Biden's talks with House members follow meetings with senators and labor leaders, and Transportation Chair Peter DeFazio is floating partisan passage.

  • Learn More About Chrysler’s Notorious NASCAR Racers

    Even if you know a lot about them, this story is entertaining…

  • What to make of Evgeny Kuznetsov’s start to the season

    Looking at Evgeny Kuznetsovs start to the season: Hes been good, but how good?

  • Kate Hudson Perfects Her Gym Formula in a Sports Bra, Fabletics Leggings & Celeb-Favorited Chunky Sneakers

    Stars can't get enough of these Hoka One One kicks.

  • Explore the winningest college basketball teams

    Check virtual trophy cases for the most successful college basketball teams in history – from UCLA to UConn

  • Granholm: DOE’s big clean energy spending to come with strings attached

    The administration is looking at attaching requirements for high-paying jobs as it rolls out grants to stimulate the transition to a clean energy economy.