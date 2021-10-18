Tennessee fined $250,000 from SEC revenue distribution after fans trash field during Ole Miss game

Tennessee has been fined $250,000, which will be deducted from the university's share of SEC revenue distribution, for the incident at the end of the Ole Miss game when fans tossed trash on the field to protest the officials' call.

“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Today’s actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability. We will use this opportunity to reemphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week. We will also reengage our membership in further review of the alcohol availability policy to consider additional measures for the sale and management of alcohol while providing the appropriate environment for collegiate competition.”

Debris tossed on the field mostly came from the student section at the south end zone. Fans threw water and soda bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, vape pens, liquor bottles, hot dogs, a mustard bottle and a yellow golf ball that struck Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

The Ole Miss bench is cleared while the game is paused because objects were being thrown onto the field at Tennessee.

Fans were protesting a questionable call that went against the Volunteers in the 31-26 loss to Ole Miss.

With 54 seconds remaining, Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren was ruled down inches shy of the first down. The spot of the ball was upheld by official video review, and then trash was thrown onto the field in protest.

