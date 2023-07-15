Tennessee, FAU highlights of Illini's nonconference schedule

Jul. 15—Illinois' non Big Ten Conference schedule for the 2023-24 season has yet to be officially announced. Most of it's been reported, though, and beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has the offseason lowdown on the Illini's projected opponents:

Oakland

Minor moves in the transfer portal — mostly at what was and will be the back end of the rotation — followed a 13-19 season for the Golden Grizzlies. While Trey Townsend returns after putting up 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2022-23, Oakland will have to replace leading scorer and three-time All-Horizon League point guard Jalen Moore.

Marquette

A breakout performance at the NBA draft combine turned former Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper into a first-round pick. Otherwise? The 2023-24 season looks promising for the Golden Eagles. Reigning Big East Player of the Year and All-American point guard Tyler Kolek returns along with leading scorer Kam Jones and fellow starters Stevie Mitchell and Oso Ighodaro.

Valparaiso

First-year coach (and former Illini) Roger Powell Jr. didn't inherit enough players to put five on the court when he was hired to replace Matt Lottich after the Beacons' 11-21 finish in 2022-23. Leading scorer Ben Krikke decamped for Iowa via the transfer portal, and veteran guard Connor Barrett (4.1 points per game last season) is the top returning scorer.

Western Illinois

The coaching carousel spun through Macomb. Rob Jeter left the Leathernecks to take the Southern Utah job after Todd Simon was hired away from the Thunderbirds to Bowling Green, which happened after Michael Huger's firing. Associate head coach Chad Boudreau got the promotion at WIU, but he'll have to move forward without the top-three scorers from 2022-23.

Southern

Two winning seasons in five years wasn't enough for Southern to keep Sean Woods on as a coach, and the Jaguars hired Kevin Johnson away from Ron Hunter's staff at Tulane in late March. The longtime assistant and former Centenary head coach will have to figure out a roster that lost all five of its top scorers from a 15-17 team.

Colgate

The Raiders have come a long way in Matt Langel's dozen seasons as coach, running roughshod through the Patriot League the last five years. Colgate has has won five straight conference titles and is coming off a 26-win season. Leading scorer Tucker Richardson has moved on, but the Raiders bring back their next top-two offensive options.

Florida Atlantic

That Dusty May was able to hold on to his roster this offseason was just as impressive as the Owls' 35 wins and Final Four run in 2022-23. Eight of FAU's top-nine players return this coming season — only backup guard Michael Forrest ran out of eligibility — as the Owls move from Conference USA to a restructured American Athletic Conference.

Tennessee

Chris Ledlum's mid-July transfer portal re-entry is probably a bummer for the Vols — the former Harvard standout averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last season — but it doesn't change the fact Tennessee probably still has a top-10 team. Zakai Zeigler's recovery from a late-February torn ACL is the only real question mark moving into 2023-24.

Missouri

Year one for Dennis Gates in Columbia, Mo., was a good one. Missouri went 25-10 and finished fourth in the SEC despite a rather comprehensive roster overhaul. Kobe Brown is off to the NBA after winding up the final pick of the first round, but Gates will have a veteran team in 2023-24 led by Noah Carter, Nick Honor and transfers Caleb Grill and John Tonje.

Fairleigh Dickinson

The Knights shocked the college basketball world in March when Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton — 5-foot-8 and 5-9, respectively — upset Purdue and 7-4 national player of the year Zach Edey. FDU has since lost its coach and both of those undersized guards/scoring leaders, with junior wing Ansley Almonor the projected leader moving forward.