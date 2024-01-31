Advertisement

Tennessee faces another NCAA investigation for NIL-related violations | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss reports that the NCAA is looking into the University of Tennessee for possible name, image and likeness violations - this coming off the heels of the Volunteers being fined $8 million by the NCAA in July and vacating 11 wins. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.