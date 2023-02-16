Tennessee expected to hire Utah State offensive line coach Micah James

Tennessee is expected to hire former Utah State offensive line coach Micah James as an analyst, according to Matt Zenitz with On3 Sports.

James will reunite with head coach Josh Heupel, who he served as a graduate assistant for at UCF in 2018.

He most recently served as the offensive line coach at Utah State. Under James, the Aggies had two offensive linemen receive all-conference honorable mention selections.

James played two seasons at Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Military College. He was a team captain and earned first-team all-conference honors as an offensive lineman for the Blue Raiders.

James started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Arkansas State in 2014. He was run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Faulkner University in 2016.

His first Power Five coaching opportunity came in 2017 at Maryland, serving as an offensive graduate assistant.

After working under Heupel as a graduate assistant, James accepted a position at UMass as co-offensive line coach. Under James, Larnel Coleman earned all-Independent honors and was included on the Outland Trophy watch list. Dalton Tomlison was also selected to the Rimington Trophy watch list during the same season.

As a collegiate coach, James has been part of three conference championship teams and coached in four bowl games.

More Recruiting!

Tennessee makes top-five for 3-star Marcus Goree Tennessee offers 2024 linebacker James Nesta Tennessee football recruiting: Vols' top 2024 quarterback targets Tennessee offers 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges Tennessee offers 4-star wide receiver Zion Kearney

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire