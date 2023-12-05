Tennessee ’emerging’ as a school for South Carolina wide receiver Juice Wells

South Carolina senior wide receiver Juice Wells entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Tennessee and Texas have emerged as two transfer schools for Wells, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

“Tennessee and Texas are emerging as schools to watch in the recruitment of South Carolina transfer Juice Wells, multiple sources tell On3 Sports,” Nakos announced.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Wells transferred to South Carolina from James Madison ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in 38 games, including 27 starts, recording 187 receptions for 2,818 yards and 28 touchdowns with both schools.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire