Tennessee eliminates Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-11) eliminated No. 4 seed Texas A&M (44-12), 7-4, on Thursday in the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Chris Stamos started for Tennessee and pitched 3.1 innings. He recorded three strikeouts, while allowing one hit, one walk and one earned run. Stamos totaled 53 pitches, including 34 strikes, against 12 batters.

AJ Causey (11-3) pitched four innings in relief for the Vols. He recorded seven strikeouts, while allowing five hits, one walk and one earned run.

Tennessee totaled 10 hits in the elimination game versus the Aggies. Kavares Tears hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, while Cal Stark hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for the Vols.

