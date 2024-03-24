Tennessee eliminates Texas, 62-58

The Texas Longhorns’ basketball season ended on Saturday night. The team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers, 62-58.

Despite several chances to get back into the game, Texas seemed incapable of making it interesting until late.

Tennessee had perhaps its worst offensive performance of the year. The team shot 3-for-25 from behind the three point arc and 34% from the field. Yet it was the Vols’ suffocating defense that rendered the Longhorns incapable of a comeback.

Texas struggled to hit the three as well going 7-for-23. Even so, its inefficiency from its top two scorers made offense more difficult.

Longhorns guard Max Abmas and forward Dylan Disu combined to go 7-for-28 on the way to 22 combined points. Guards Tyrese Hunter and Chendall Weaver each added 13 points to lead the team in scoring.

The recurring issue of the season reared its head on Saturday. The team simply didn’t have enough offensive contributors from its lackluster portal haul. And despite 22 missed three point baskets from Tennessee, Texas couldn’t make them pay offensively in response.

The Longhorns failed to duplicate their 2023 NCAA tournament run. They’ll look to regroup in the offseason following the second round loss.

