Tennessee’s early eruption highlighted by Amick’s grand slam sends Vols past Indiana 12-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Billy Amick hit a grand slam homerun, Tennessee left the ballpark four times and batted .333 as a team en route to a 12-6 win over Indiana in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Even before Amick’s grand slam in the third, Dean Curley and Christian Moore each hit two-run homers in the second to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead.

Devin Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Hoosiers in the bottom of the third to reduce their deficit to 9-3.

