Tennessee’s early eruption highlighted by Amick’s grand slam sends Vols past Indiana 12-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Amick hit a grand slam home run, Tennessee left the ballpark four times and batted .333 as a team en route to an 12-6 win over Indiana in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

VFL Josh Dobbs headlines ‘Night of Champions’ fundraiser

Even before Amick’s grand slam in the third, Dean Curley and Christian Moore each hit two-run homers in the second to give Tennessee (52-11) a 4-0 lead.

Tennessee was so dominant at the plate that five players (Curley, Moore, Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley) each collected two hits. The Volunteers — with the highest win total in the country — finished 13 for 39 at the plate and drew 11 walks.

Devin Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Hoosiers in the bottom of the third to reduce their deficit to 9-3.

The Hoosiers (33-25-1) will face Southern Mississippi on Sunday for the right to face the Vols in the regional championship later in the day on Sunday (6 p.m.).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.