Tennessee downs Aggies to force Game 3 in Men’s College World Series Finals

OMAHA, Nebraska – Late-inning offensive fireworks propelled No. 1-ranked Tennessee to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Texas A&M in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series Finals Sunday afternoon in Omaha.

The two teams will collide in a winner-take-all third game that is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m. Monday at Charles Schwab Field.

A Jace LaViolette solo home run in the bottom of the first inning gave A&M (53-14) a 1-0 lead and that is where things stood until Tennessee (59-13) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, both of which came via home runs.

Dylan Dreiling’s two-run bomb in the seventh turned out to be the game winning hit for Tennessee.

LaViolette and Caden Sorrell had two hits apiece for the Aggies, with each team tallying seven hits in the fray.

Aaron Combs (3-1) notched the win on the mound for the Vols, with Nate Sneed recording his sixth save of the year.

The Aggies’ Kaiden Wilson (0-2) was the losing pitcher.