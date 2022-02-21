Tennessee down four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
Tennessee (19-7, 10-4 SEC) has moved down four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 17.

Below is the complete poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800 (32)

2

Arizona

24-2

757

+2

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

4

Auburn

24-3

669

-2

5

Kansas

22-4

658

+1

6

Duke

23-4

652

-1

7

Purdue

24-4

643

8

Villanova

21-6

546

+2

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

+2

10

Providence

22-3

511

-1

11

Baylor

22-5

509

-3

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

+4

13

UCLA

19-5

394

+1

14

Illinois

19-7

375

-2

15

Houston

22-4

333

16

USC

23-4

325

+1

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

-4

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

+6

19

Ohio State

16-7

179

-1

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

+4

21

Murray State

26-2

163

22

Texas

19-8

151

-2

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

+4

24

Michigan State

18-8

72

-5

25

Alabama

17-10

46

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

