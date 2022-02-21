Tennessee down four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (19-7, 10-4 SEC) has moved down four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 17.
Below is the complete poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
23-2
800 (32)
–
2
Arizona
24-2
757
+2
3
Kentucky
22-5
682
–
4
Auburn
24-3
669
-2
5
Kansas
22-4
658
+1
6
Duke
23-4
652
-1
7
Purdue
24-4
643
–
8
Villanova
21-6
546
+2
9
Texas Tech
21-6
534
+2
10
Providence
22-3
511
-1
11
Baylor
22-5
509
-3
12
Wisconsin
21-5
434
+4
13
UCLA
19-5
394
+1
14
Illinois
19-7
375
-2
15
Houston
22-4
333
–
16
USC
23-4
325
+1
17
Tennessee
19-7
311
-4
18
Arkansas
21-6
211
+6
19
Ohio State
16-7
179
-1
20
Connecticut
19-7
170
+4
21
Murray State
26-2
163
–
22
Texas
19-8
151
-2
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
+4
24
Michigan State
18-8
72
-5
25
Alabama
17-10
46
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1