Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas addresses whether he'll return in 2024

Tennessee senior defensive tackle Omari Thomas said he hasn’t decided whether he will utilize his COVID-exempt year and return for the 2024 season.

He’ll wait until after the No. 23 Vols (7-4, 3-4 SEC) play their regular-season finale against Vanderbilt (0-9, 2-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

“No, I haven’t decided yet, but I’m going to go out there like it’s my last game,” Thomas said. “I’ll just have fun and play free because you never know what could happen. It’s another opportunity, so I’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity.”

Thomas is one of 17 UT seniors who could return in 2024 because of an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to players during the 2020 COVID season.

The Vols also have a bowl game ahead. But the 30-day transfer portal opens Dec. 4, when UT will try to fill open positions. So some players' decisions need to be made sooner than later.

“Next week,” Thomas said. “We are really just focused on the game right now. That’s something that we’ve told each other. There is so much uncertainty. But what we do know is that we’re going to play Saturday.

“So we get a chance to go out there, have fun, play with each other, regardless of who’s leaving or coming back.”

Defensive linemen have big decisions for 2024

Thomas has played 46 games with 28 starts. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder could declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, or he could return to the Vols to potentially improve his stock next season.

On the defensive line, seniors Elijah Simmons and Tyler Baron also have the option to return in 2024. They haven't announced their plans.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, an Arizona State transfer, is a junior and therefore not counted among the 17 seniors with an extra year. But he also is an NFL prospect who could declare for the draft or return to UT in 2024.

Their decisions will carry weight.

UT ranks No. 6 nationally in tackle-for-loss and No. 8 in sacks. Which defensive linemen return could determine if that production continues next season.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football DT Omari Thomas addresses whether he'll return in 2024