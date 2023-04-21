Tennessee defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee defensive lineman Amari McNeill announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

McNeill has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman signed with Tennessee from Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

McNeill played in seven games during two seasons for the Vols. He redshirted in 2021 after playing limited snaps against South Alabama. McNeill appeared in six games last season, recording three tackles and one pass breakup.

He signed with Tennessee as a three-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 784 overall prospect in the class of 2021. McNeill was the No. 69 offensive tackle and No. 72 player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire