Tennessee defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee redshirt senior defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to On3.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound defensive lineman is from Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Terry played in 25 games over two seasons with the Vols. He accounted for 35 total tackles, three sacks, six tackles for a loss and one blocked kick.

He transferred to Tennessee from Kansas prior to the 2021 season.

Terry played two seasons with the Jayhawks. He totaled 16 tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks over 10 games at Kansas.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire