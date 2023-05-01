Tennessee football's losses in the transfer portal were minimal as the window closes.

The deadline for new players to enter the portal was Sunday. But some new names are appearing this week because it takes a few days to process them.

UT defensive back Cameron Miller, who played one game as a freshman, was one of the final entries. He's coming off a strong performance in the spring game, when he recorded six tackles, one sack and one interception.

TENENSSEE TRANSFER TRACKER Here is who's leaving the Vols via portal

Miller was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. He was viewed as a wide receiver by some schools, but UT put him at defensive back. He only played in the Akron game, so he has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee defensive back Cameron Miller (82) participates in a drill at Tennessee Vols football first spring practice, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Miller joined defensive lineman Amari McNeill as the only UT scholarship players to jump into the portal after spring practice. Schools can contact Miller to recruit him. McNeill already has committed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.

Two UT walk-on players, punter Kolby Morgan and defensive back Derek Taylor, also entered the portal.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee defensive back Cameron Miller enters transfer portal as window closes