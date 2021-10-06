Tennessee’s defense by the numbers following Week 5

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) enters its last game for the first half of the 2021 schedule.

The Vols have defeated Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech and at Missouri, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh and at Florida.

Tennessee will host South Carolina Saturday in Week 6 at Neyland Stadium (noon EDT, ESPN2).

Following Week 5, below is a look at Tennessee’s defense by the numbers nationally.

Total defense: No. 51 (339.2 ypg)

Pittsburgh running back Vincent Davis (22) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) defends during a game against Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Pass defense: No. 76 (235.2 ypg)

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) makes an interception during an NCAA football game between Tennessee and Missouri on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 2 , 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Rush defense: No. 25 (104.0 ypg)

Running back Tyler Badie #1 of the Missouri Tigers carries the ball as he is swarmed by the Tennessee Volunteers defense during the game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Red zone defense: No. 124 (15 scores in 15 attempts)

Pittsburgh and Tennessee line up against each other during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Turnovers: No. 39 (8)

Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III (38) returns an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

