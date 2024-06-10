Tennessee defeats Evansville to advance to College World Series

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (55-12, 22-8 SEC) defeated Evansville (39-26, 17-10 MVC), 12-1, in game No. 3 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the victory, the Vols advance to the College World Series for the third time in four years.

After falling behind in the top of the first inning, Tennessee scored 12 unanswered runs against the Purple Aces. The Vols also set a postseason single-game record with seven home runs.

Christian Moore went 2-for-3. He hit two solo home runs. Moore recorded three runs and two RBIs, while Dalton Bargo went 2-for-4. He also hit two solo home runs.

Blake Burke went 4-for-5 and recorded three doubles, one RBI and one run, for the Vols. Cal Stark went 1-for-3 and hit a three-run home run and recorded two runs.

Billy Amick went 1-for-5 and hit a two-run home run. He recorded three RBIs and one run, while Dean Curley went 1-for-3 and hit a solo home run and recorded two runs.

Zander Sechrist (4-1) pitched 6.1 innings. He allowed one unearned run and six hits, while recording six strikeouts.

Nate Snead, Dylan Loy, Kirby Connell and Marcus Phillips each appeared in relief for Tennessee.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire