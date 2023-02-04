Tennessee defeats Bruce Pearl for sixth time at Auburn

No. 2 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) defeated No. 23 Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC), 46-43, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Santiago Vescovi converted a late four-point play and Zakai Zeigler made two free throws with 18.1 seconds remaining to give Tennessee a victory.

Auburn had a chance to tie the game at the end, but Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

The Tigers held Tennessee to a season-low 46 points. The Vols were 2-for-21 in three-point attempts. Tennessee finished the contest shooting 26-percent.

Josiah-Jordan James recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee, while Olivier Nkamhoua scored nine points.

Vescovi finished with seven points after being held scoreless in the first half. Zeigler was also shut out in the first half, but finished with three points, six assists and four rebounds.

Johni Broome totaled 11 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

