Tennessee defeats Ball State, 59-10
Tennessee opened its 2022 season Thursday at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols (1-0) defeated Ball State, 59-10, in the first meeting between the two schools.
Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker recorded two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
Hooker recorded a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt with 14 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter following an interception by Tamarion McDonald.
Tennessee extended its advantage to 10-0 when Chase McGrath kicked a 34-yard field goal.
Tennessee led 38-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Jaylen Wright scored on a 3-yard run.
Joe Milton III relieved Hooker later in the third quarter and recorded a touchdown pass to Jimmy Holiday.
Dylan Sampson also scored for the Vols.
Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw a touchdown pass and kicker Ben VonGunten added a field goal.