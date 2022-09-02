Tennessee defeats Ball State, 59-10

Tennessee opened its 2022 season Thursday at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols (1-0) defeated Ball State, 59-10, in the first meeting between the two schools.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker recorded two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

Hooker recorded a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt with 14 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter following an interception by Tamarion McDonald.

Tennessee extended its advantage to 10-0 when Chase McGrath kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Tennessee led 38-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jaylen Wright scored on a 3-yard run.

Joe Milton III relieved Hooker later in the third quarter and recorded a touchdown pass to Jimmy Holiday.

Dylan Sampson also scored for the Vols.

Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw a touchdown pass and kicker Ben VonGunten added a field goal.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire