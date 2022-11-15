Tennessee to debut orange helmets at South Carolina

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup.

“For us this week, obviously a huge road test here and a good football team,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of playing at South Carolina. “They do a great job in all three phases. They do a really good job on the special teams side of it. They have changed the way the game is played in their return units, and in their cover units. Very aggressive in what they do from blocked kicks to what they have done in the return game.

“It will be a huge test for us on that side of it and the same for us offensively and defensively. They have created a bunch of big plays in the pass game. We have to do a great job in matching them out and handling protection. The line of scrimmage is going to be important like it is every week. For us offensively, obviously the line of scrimmage will be important too. They are doing a really good job as far as pass defense.”

Tennessee announced Tuesday it will debut orange helmets at South Carolina. The Vols will wear orange helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

Below are photos of alternate helmets Tennessee has worn through the years.

