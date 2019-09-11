Tennessee DB Bryce Thompson allowed back at practice despite recent domestic assault arrest

Despite a recent arrest for domestic assault, Bryce Thompson will return to practice for Tennessee.

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday that Thompson, a sophomore cornerback, will be on the practice field with his teammates later Wednesday afternoon.

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously," Pruitt said in a statement. "I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is unclear if Thompson, who is facing a misdemeanor charge and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 23, will be permitted to play in the team’s game against Tennessee Chattanooga on Saturday. Pruitt is scheduled to speak with reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

Thompson arrested for domestic assault on Aug. 24

Thompson, 19, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 24 after police were called to an alleged disturbance between Thompson and a woman who he is in a relationship with. The two had to be separated and witnesses told police that Thompson told the woman he would “slap the [expletive] out of you.” One witness also alleged that Thompson threatened to “shoot up the school.”

Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the woman, but denied it got physical. On the following Monday, Pruitt announced an indefinite suspension for Thompson.

“Bryce Thompson is suspended indefinitely while the process continues,” Pruitt’s Aug. 26 statement said. “We hold our student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee.”

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson returned to practice Wednesday, a few weeks after he was arrested. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thompson had restraining order against him in 2018

Story continues

Before he arrived at Tennessee, Thompson had a restraining order filed against him in January 2018 by a woman in Richland County, South Carolina. Thompson is a native of Irmo, South Carolina.

The woman who filed for the restraining order accused Thompson of physical violence and made violent threats toward her. It is unclear if Tennessee was aware of the restraining order when it allowed him to enroll in May 2018. Thompson had previously been committed to South Carolina but did not sign with the Gamecocks.

After arriving in Knoxville, Thompson became one of the Vols’ best players. As a true freshman, he led the team in interceptions and pass breakups and was expected to once again start in the team’s secondary.

Tennessee is off to an 0-2 start after being upset by both Georgia State and BYU at home.

More from Yahoo Sports: