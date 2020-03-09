Tennessee DB Brandon Davis suffers gunshot wound at Knoxville bar

Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was hospitalized over the weekend for a gunshot wound. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A University of Tennessee football player suffered a gunshot wound in Knoxville over the weekend.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Brandon Davis was shot in the leg at a bar and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Per police, Davis said he was inside Uptown Bar & Grill when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his leg. Davis, 20, told police he had “no idea who shot him or why.”

Trevon Flowers, another Tennessee player, said he was with Davis but did not know who shot his teammate.

Per the News Sentinel, some on the scene believed the wound was self-inflicted.

Officers searched the bar and did not find any shell casings or blood, and were unable to locate anyone inside the bar that heard any gunshots or who saw Davis and Flowers in the bar before the shooting. An officer overheard several people say that Davis shot himself in the leg, according to the incident report.

Davis, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound defensive back, has played in just one game in his Tennessee career. The New Orleans native redshirted his first season on campus before seeing his first game action against UAB in 2019. He is set to be a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

The school has not commented on the incident.

The Vols, coming off an 8-5 record in 2019, are set to begin spring practice on Tuesday.

