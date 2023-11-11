Tennessee cross country sweeps men's and women's NCAA South Region titles for first time since 2002

Tennessee cross country swept the men's and women's NCAA South Regional titles for the first time in over two decades Friday.

The No. 15 Lady Vols won their first region title since 2005 and the No. 21 Vols won their second straight region title. It's the first time the men have won back-to-back titles since 1994-95. The men's and women's teams haven't won region titles the same season since 2002.

Both teams advanced to the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships with the wins next weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's the first time both teams have qualified for the national meet since 2005.

"This is just a massive step for our program," Tennessee coach Sean Carlson said. "To do it so soon, this is year two, I think we are ahead of schedule which is always a nice spot to be in. I am just really proud of these kids. They have done an awesome job in a short amount of time buying into what we are trying to create and the culture we are trying to create. It all stems from that really. When you have the right culture, and you have the right kids the performance follows."

The women will be making their first NCAA National Championships appearance since 2006. The men are making back-to-back trips for the first time since 2001-02.

Senior Ashley Jones led the women with a 6K time of 18:52.9 to finish in seventh place. Freshmen Jillian Candelino (18:55) and Jessie Secor (18:57.7) finished in 10th and 11th place, respectively, and junior Rachel Sutliff finished in 12th with at 19:00.1. Freshman Caroline Lyerly was the fifth-fastest finish for the women to finish 21st with a time of 19:12.7. Seven total Lady Vols won NCAA All-Region honors.

Graduates Yaseen Abdalla and Gabriel Sanchez led the men with top-10 finishes in the 10K. Abdalla had a time of 28:41.3 to finish third and Sanchez finished sixth with a team of 28:56.8. Freshman Dean Casey secured an 11th place finish with a time of 29:15.6. Graduates Eli Nahom (17th) and Jacob Lewis (31st) rounded out the top-five finishes for the men.

Abdalla, Sanchez, Casey and Nahom were all awarded NCAA All-Region honors after finishing inside the top 25.

