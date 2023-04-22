Tennessee contacts No. 3 ranked wide receiver in transfer portal

Tennessee has contacted former TCU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is from Garland, Texas. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Hudson is ranked as the No. 22 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

He played in all 14 games in 2022 for TCU as a true freshman, recording 14 receptions, 174 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns and averaged 12.4 yards per reception.

Before signing with the Horned Frogs, Hudson was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He finished his high school career with 195 receptions, 3,234 receiving yards and 52 receiving touchdowns.

Former TCU WR Jordan Hudson tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal 👀 Hudson was ranked as a 5-Star in the ‘22 Class. The 2nd best available player in the portal rankings. Where Should He Go?https://t.co/qo82D1lPO6 pic.twitter.com/xgrIq1YrVg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire