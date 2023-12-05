Tennessee commitment, Mr. Football winner Boo Carter ready to join Vols for bowl practice

NASHVILLE − Tennessee football commitment Boo Carter earned the biggest hardware of his high school career Tuesday at Nissan Stadium.

Now the Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football winner will turn his focus on joining the Vols, where he is enrolling early and anxious to join his future teammates. He has work to do.

"It's very exciting," said Carter, who is a star basketball player but will forego his senior season at Bradley Central because of the early enrollment. "I'm preparing for the (Citrus) Bowl game (on Jan. 1) right now and the offseason. I'm ready to get in Coach (Josh) Heupel's hands. Let's do it."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Carter is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 player in Tennessee and the No. 7 athlete nationally in the 2024 class.

Carter had 1,150 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and 251 rushing yards and seven TDs. As a defensive back he had 93 tackles and two interceptions.

His big season helped him rise in those rankings, as he entered the summer as the No. 4 player in the state and No. 17 athlete nationally.

He was a DII-AA Mr. Football finalist last season at Chattanooga Christian before leaving the school during the team's playoff run, spending the rest of his junior year at Brainerd (where he played basketball) and then transferring to Bradley Central in the offseason.

He chose Tennessee over Michigan and Colorado in June.

Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalists had close bond

Riverdale senior quarterback Braden Graham and Oakland junior running back Daune Morris finished as finalists for the 6A Mr. Football Award.

"It's an honor to be selected a finalist alongside two other great football players in Daune and Boo," Graham said. "They're not just great players, but good people. I have a good relationship with the two of them."

The three finalists all shared a close bond. Carter and Morris, who grew up in Chattanooga before transferring from Red Bank to Oakland over the summer, consider each other family.

Division 1 Class 6A Mr. Football Award winner Boo Carter, center, poses for a photo with finalists Braden Graham, left, and Duane Morris, right, during the Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

"We all have a great connection," Carter said. "I played 7-on-7 with Braden. Daune and I grew up together, played together, trained together and put in the work to get this opportunity. We're most likely blood. We grew up together since we were 4.

"It was really nice for all three of us to be on the top stage like this."

"I've been playing with Boo since little league, when we were starting football," said Morris, who has several Power Five offers, including Tennessee. "I met Braden this year and we got close. I knew we had to play them in some big competition. It's great, all three of us being in this environment and take the time to enjoy it."

All three players were transfers. Graham came to Riverdale from Lipscomb Academy prior to his junior season.

"It was great coaching for us and great fits for us," Carter said. "We just really peaked. It was a great fit for all three of us."

MR. FOOTBALL WINNERS: Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners announced for the 2023 TSSAA season

"It's something a lot of people got to realize ... once you find that stable environment, you'll start to build and you'll start to notice things change," said Morris, who had more than 2,400 total yards and 36 touchdowns this season.

Graham, who passed for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions, is uncommitted, but expects that to change soon.

"I have a few visits this month," said Graham, who has kept his recent recruitment private. He has several Group of Five and FCS offers that have been listed. "Hopefully in the next month and a half I'll make a decision."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Tennessee football commitment Boo Carter wins Titans Mr. Football