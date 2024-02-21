Tennessee comes from behind to earn 20th win of season

No. 5 Tennessee (20-6, 10-3 SEC) defeated Missouri (8-18, 0-13 SEC), 72-67, Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

The Tigers led, 29-26, at halftime.

Tobe Awaka and Dalton Knecht each posted a double-double for the Vols. They were two of four Tennessee players to score 10-plus points in the contest.

Awaka totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Knecht recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds. Knecht scored 15 points in the second half for the Vols.

Tennessee’s bench players outscored the Tigers’ reserves, 26-3.

Jonas Aidoo, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, recorded 14 points, four rebounds, four blocks and two assists, while Zakai Zeigler finished with 10 points and three assists for Tennessee.

Missouri’s Sean East II led all scorers with 24 points, while Noah Carter added 20.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire