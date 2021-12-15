Breaking News:

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State, commits to Deion Sanders and Jackson State

Tennessee coaches react to Tyre West signing with Vols

Dan Harralson
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tyre West has signed with Tennessee. He was committed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is from Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia.

Following West’s flip from Georgia to the Vols, the Tennessee account, UT coaches and support staff reacted on Twitter of his decision.

Tennessee football

Josh Heupel

Rodney Garner

Trey Johnson

2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols' signees

