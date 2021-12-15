Tennessee coaches react to Tyre West signing with Vols
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Tyre West has signed with Tennessee. He was committed to Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is from Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia.
Following West’s flip from Georgia to the Vols, the Tennessee account, UT coaches and support staff reacted on Twitter of his decision.
Tennessee football
WELCOME TO ROCKY TOP.
🔏 𝙏𝙔𝙍𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏
• Defensive Line
• Tifton, Ga.@Tyre_west95 ╳ #eVOLution22 pic.twitter.com/EPS5ykgYx6
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 15, 2021
Josh Heupel
Bring The Havoc! Welcome to Rocky Top @Tyre_west95 pic.twitter.com/FWdi0vSEZg
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 15, 2021
Rodney Garner
What's understood, doesn't need to be explained.@Tyre_west95 #GrindingforGreatness #GBO pic.twitter.com/fXd4U2QK0Z
— Rodney Garner (@coachg76) December 15, 2021
Trey Johnson
#GBO 🍊🤝 https://t.co/jgZ9wkOKQw pic.twitter.com/hz4WOUIaHN
— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) December 15, 2021
