Tennessee coach Josh Heupel at Lipscomb-Baylor showdown, featuring Kaleb Beasley, Edwin Spillman

Josh Heupel is at the top Tennessee high school football game in the state on Friday, where two Vol commitments are in action along with a plethora of other Power 5 recruits.

Heupel is at Chattanooga Baylor, where the Red Raiders are hosting Lipscomb Academy in a showdown between two of the top three teams in this week's Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings.

Lipscomb's defense is led by Kaleb Beasley, the No. 1 college football recruit in the state according to the 247Sports Composite. Teammate Edwin Spillman is the No. 8 recruit in the state and is also a Tennessee commitment.

However, there are plenty of other recruits worth Heupel's attention. Lipscomb juniors Kris Thompson, at linebacker, and Chauncey Gooden, an offensive lineman have been gaining recruitment along with C.J. Jimcoily. Both Gooden and Jimcoily have offers from the Vols. Baylor junior Cameron Sparks, the No. 2 recruit in the state for 2025 also has an offer from Tennessee.

And don't forget, Alabama commitment Amari Jefferson was heavily recruited by Tennessee before the Baylor senior wide receiver committed the Crimson Tide. Tight end Max LeBlanc, an Ohio State commitment, also was recruited by the Vols.

Tennessee (1-0) hosts Austin Peay at 4 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Josh Heupel at Baylor watching Kaleb Beasley