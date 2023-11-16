Tennessee coach Josh Heupel downplays run-in with Eli Drinkwitz: 'I really didn't hear it'

In a game in which it racked up 530 yards and won by 29 points, the loudest, most noticeable fireworks from Missouri’s 36-7 victory last Saturday against Tennessee came after the final whistle blew.

In a brief-but-eventful postgame meet-up near midfield, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz approached Vols coach Josh Heupel, told him “We stand on business, Josh,” and shook his hand before quickly heading in the other direction.

When asked about the exchange at a news conference Thursday, Heupel downplayed it.

"I really didn't hear it while we were out there at the handshake,” he said. “We have moved well on to the game that we've got this week."

Drinkwitz’s postgame chestiness wasn’t limited to his interaction with Heupel. In an on-field interview with CBS after the game, the fourth-year Missouri coach said the Tigers’ defense “kicked their ass tonight” in reference to the Vols.

“We wanted to stand on business tonight,” Drinkwitz said. “We had some unfinished business from last year, but we came out and took care of business.”

That unfinished business was likely tied to Tennessee’s 66-24 victory over Missouri last season at Neyland Stadium, a game in which the Vols scored a 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds remaining. Earlier on that five-play, 80-yard drive, Tennessee called a timeout after getting to the Tigers’ 1-yard line with a 35-point lead and just 1:28 remaining. In that win, the Vols put up a program-record 724 yards.

That night, Drinkwitz was decidedly more diplomatic.

“He [Heupel] coaches his team, I coach my team,” he said after the loss. “It’s our job to defend what they do. He runs his offense the way they’ve always run it. I got no issues with their football team and what they do. That’s up to each individual head coach and he was just running his offense. I’m good. … It’s our job to flip the switch. It’s our job to not let that happen. It’s my job.”

"It's our job to not let that happen, it's my job..." -Eli Drinkwitz said.



Heupel was the offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2016-17, though his time there didn’t overlap with Drinkwitz, who was hired by the Tigers one year after the end of Heupel’s second and final season in Columbia.

With the win last Saturday, Missouri moved to 8-2 on the season and No. 9 in the third College Football Playoff rankings and No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, eliminating Tennessee from SEC East title contention.

